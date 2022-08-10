DCM Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,017,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.34 and a 200 day moving average of $347.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

