DCM Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 164,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 1,880,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,494,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

