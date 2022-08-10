DCM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 124,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $306.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

