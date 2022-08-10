DCM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.64. 27,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,441. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

