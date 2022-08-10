DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,259,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,228,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 34,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

