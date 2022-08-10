DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of O traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

