DCM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Stock Performance

Mimecast Company Profile

Shares of MIME remained flat at $79.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

