DCM Advisors LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Up 5.4 %

AA traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

