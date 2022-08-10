DCM Advisors LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FOX by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after buying an additional 571,987 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

FOXA stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

