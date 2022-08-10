DCM Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 2.1 %

EBAY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 128,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,263. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

