Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Up 2.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 124,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 214,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

