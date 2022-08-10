DeFi Bids (BID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $276.00

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 105.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $215,509.88 and approximately $276.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00038661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00064676 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,887 coins and its circulating supply is 22,954,974 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

