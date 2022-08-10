Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,091 shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $137,474.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,165,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,986,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,092 shares of company stock worth $2,236,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

