Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
