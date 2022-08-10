Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $117.48 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $117.48 million and $11.88 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,052.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00063438 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

