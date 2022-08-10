Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,695.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $101,695.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,217,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,918,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

