Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.77 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

Shares of TSE:GDI traded down C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,818. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

