Desjardins Weighs in on Quebecor’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

