Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €400.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($265.31) to €282.00 ($287.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($418.37) to €421.00 ($429.59) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.00.

LRLCY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 91,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,757. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

