Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €27.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.55) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.1 %

FRA DTE traded up €0.21 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting €18.99 ($19.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142,038 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.67.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

