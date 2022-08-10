DIGG Reaches One Day Volume of $17,490.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $11,655.49 or 0.48645327 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $17,490.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

