Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

