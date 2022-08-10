Digital Reserve Currency Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $354,570.51 and $8,897.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009158 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

