DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. DigitalOcean updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.74-0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -162.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

