DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.99, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

