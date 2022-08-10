Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 5.5 %

DIN stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

