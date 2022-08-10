Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Dine Brands Global Trading Up 5.5 %
DIN stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.
Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
