Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
DSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.22.
DSEY stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diversey has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diversey by 61.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 777,387 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 628,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
