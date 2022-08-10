Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 546 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $251.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

