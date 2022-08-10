Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 1,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

