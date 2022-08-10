Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $205,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. 7,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,151. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.