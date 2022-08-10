Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.58. The stock had a trading volume of 182,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

