Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 122 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

