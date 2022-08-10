Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes $240,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 890.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. 3,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

