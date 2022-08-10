dKargo Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, dKargo has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $54.90 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065279 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

