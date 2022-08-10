Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Reaches $19.89 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Dock has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00172192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00128045 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 797,028,366 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.