DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 345.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

DocuSign Stock Up 7.9 %

DOCU traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. 49,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,678. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -155.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

