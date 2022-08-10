DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $522,735.41 and $2,726.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00156859 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009558 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 391.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,018,534 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.