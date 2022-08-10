Doliver Advisors LP Sells 2,767 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. 99,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

