Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.13 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.
Dominion Energy Stock Performance
NYSE D traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.