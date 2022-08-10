Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.13 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

