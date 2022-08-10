Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

