Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DOM stock traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 278.95 ($3.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 339.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,485.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.72).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.29) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 360 ($4.35).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

