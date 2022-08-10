Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Up 1%

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Rating) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.48 and last traded at C$71.48. 1,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.

Domtar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$71.48.

Domtar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

