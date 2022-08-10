DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 1,675 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.6 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.