DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.3 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. 180,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,883. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

