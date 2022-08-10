DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,394,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

