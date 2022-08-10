DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $523,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 178,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

