DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 221,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,720. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.31. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

