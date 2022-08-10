DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.07% of Open Text worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 114.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 83,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,601. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

