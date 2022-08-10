DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 669 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 5,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

