DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 2.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,131,000 after acquiring an additional 673,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Suncor Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,472,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,501,000 after acquiring an additional 631,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

